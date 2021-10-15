Motorcyclist Hospitalized With Foot Amputation Following Morris County Crash: DEVELOPING

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with a foot amputation following a serious crash in Morris County Friday morning, initial reports say.

The motorcyclist collided with a truck near the intersection of Harvard Street and N. Passaic Avenue in Chatham around 10:40 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The road was immediately shut down as emergency crews applied a tourniquet to the rider’s foot and requested the county accident team, the initial report says.

The patient was being taken via ambulance to Morristown Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

Chatham Police were unable to confirm details citing the ongoing investigation,

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.