Mother And Daughter Hit By Speeding Driver In Head-On Mt. Olive Crash Were Unharmed: ‘Miracle’

While a father and daughter suffered critical injuries in a head-on crash on Route 46, a daughter recalling her and her mother’s terrifying experience says they were incredibly lucky to have remained unharmed.

The crash occurred near Joy Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and resulted in four victims being airlifted to local hospitals, according to the Budd Lake Fire Department.

Carly Flatt, 28, and her mother, Mary Sedlock, 59, were in the second vehicle that was hit head-on by the speeding driver, who crossed the double-yellow lines and plowed into oncoming traffic, Flatt tells Daily Voice.

“The vehicle that came at us hit the car to the left of us first and then went airborne and landed on our hood/windshield as both cars slid into us, pushing our car up over the curb onto the grass,” Flatt said.

While Flatt, of Cherry Hill, and Sedlock, of Hackettstown were physically unharmed in the crash, their vehicle was totaled, Flatt said.

“By some miracle, we were both fine,” she said.

Flatt credits the numerous first responders who assisted at the scene, including Budd Lake First Aid, Flanders Fire and Rescue, Mount Olive Police Department, and Long Valley First Aid.

Meanwhile, more than $16,200 had been raised on GoFundMe for the medical expenses of two other victims — Mount Olive volunteer football coach Benjamin “QB” Quattlebaum and his 12-year-old daughter, Destinee, a Hackettstown sixth-grader.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Ben & Destinee Need Your Help’ on GoFundMe.

