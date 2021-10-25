Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morristown Medical Center On 'Precautionary' Lockdown Due To Off-Campus Incident, Officials Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene Photo Credit: Morristown.nj Instagram with permission
Morristown Medical Center on lockdown. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Morristown Medical Center incident Photo Credit: Morristown.nj Instagram

Morristown Medical Center was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to an off campus police incident, hospital officials said.

Hospital spokesman Luke Margolis said that the steps that the hospital was taking were "precautionary only."

Meanwhile, nearly two dozen police cars were called to Franklin Street in search of a 30-year-old gunman, Morristown.NJ on Instagram reports.

Sources told Daily Voice the man then began torching parked cars.

Local police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.