Morris Plains Police Officer Charged With Theft

A 30-year-old Morris Plains police officer has been charged with theft, authorities said.

Adam J. Klymko was charged with one count of unlawful taking or disposition, and "is not related to his performance of duties as a police officer," Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with local police.

No further details were released and the prosecutor's officer did not comment further.

Inquiries concerning this press release should be directed to Public Information Officer Meghan Knab at mknab@co.morris.nj.us or by phone at 973-829-8159.

