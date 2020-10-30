Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris Plains Officer Who Stole Thousands From PBA Gets 5 Years Probation

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Morris Plains Police officer Adam Klymko
Morris Plains Police officer Adam Klymko Photo Credit: Morris Plains Police Department Facebook page

A Morris Plains police officer charged with stealing more than $86,000 from his department's PBA while serving as its treasurer was sentenced to five years probation and monthly restitution payments, authorities said Friday.

Adam Klymko, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by unlawful taking on Sept. 15, 2020, Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph K. Kimker, and Morris Plains Police Chief Michael M. Koroski announced.

Klymko was serving as the treasurer of the Morris Plains PBA Local 254 -- the department's operating and fundraising account -- when the prosecutor's office got a tip that the organization had been victim of a theft around March 2, authorities said.

An investigation found that Kymker used a banking app from a cellphone, ATM and counter withdrawals to steal money from the PBA between Jan. 1, 2018 and March 1, 2020, Carroll, Kimker and Koroski said.

Morris County Superior Court Judge David. H. Ironson on Oct. 30 sentenced Kymker to five years probation on the condition he pay restitution in monthly payments of $1,438 totaling  $86,275.57, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.