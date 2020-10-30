Morris Plains Officer Who Stole Thousands From PBA Gets 5 Years Probation

A Morris Plains police officer charged with stealing more than $86,000 from his department's PBA while serving as its treasurer was sentenced to five years probation and monthly restitution payments, authorities said Friday.

Adam Klymko, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by unlawful taking on Sept. 15, 2020, Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph K. Kimker, and Morris Plains Police Chief Michael M. Koroski announced.

Klymko was serving as the treasurer of the Morris Plains PBA Local 254 -- the department's operating and fundraising account -- when the prosecutor's office got a tip that the organization had been victim of a theft around March 2, authorities said.

An investigation found that Kymker used a banking app from a cellphone, ATM and counter withdrawals to steal money from the PBA between Jan. 1, 2018 and March 1, 2020, Carroll, Kimker and Koroski said.

Morris County Superior Court Judge David. H. Ironson on Oct. 30 sentenced Kymker to five years probation on the condition he pay restitution in monthly payments of $1,438 totaling $86,275.57, authorities said.

