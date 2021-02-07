Contact Us
Morris County Woman, 62, Accused Of Selling Narcotics, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Mount Olive Police
Mount Olive Police Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook

A 62-year-old woman is facing drug possession and distribution charges for allegedly selling narcotics out of her Morris County home, authorities said.

Shelley R. Briggs, of Budd Lake, was arrested June 29 after an investigation by Mount Olive Police determined that she had allegedly been distributing a controlled dangerous substance out of her home on 4th Street in Budd Lake.

Briggs was charged with distribution of a Schedule IV narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

