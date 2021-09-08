Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Morris County Woman, 62, Accused Of Selling Drugs For Second Time, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Mount Olive PD
Mount Olive PD Photo Credit: Mount Olive PD Facebook

A 62-year-old Morris County woman has been accused of selling narcotics for the second time in just over a month, authorities said.

Shelley R. Briggs was stopped in a 1998 Toyota Sienna after making an improper u-turn on Route 46 near Sand Shore Road just after 11:40 a.m. August 5, Mount Olive police said.

During questioning, Briggs’ location was inconsistent with the statements she provide d to police, authorities said.

Briggs consented to a search of her vehicle, which turned up a recent prescription for Xanax with 25 pills missing, police said.

The police investigation showed that Briggs had allegedly sold the pills.

Briggs was previously arrested June 29 after officers found evidence that she had allegedly been distributing a controlled dangerous substance out of her home in Budd Lake, police said.

Briggs was taken into custody, charged with distribution of Xanax and released pending a court hearing.

