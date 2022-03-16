Morris County Woman, 25, Killed In Tractor-Trailer Crash, Prosecutor Says

A 25-year-old Morris County woman was killed following a Tuesday morning tractor-trailer crash on Route 46, authorities confirmed.

The Netcong woman collided with the tractor-trailer as it was exiting the Citgo gas station near Phillips Way in Roxbury around 8:30 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release alongside Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker and Roxbury Police Chief Dean Adone.

The tractor portion of the truck was “completely in the roadway” at the time of the crash, the release said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remained under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Roxbury Police Department at 973-448-2100.

