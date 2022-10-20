Contact Us
Morris County Teen Keyoni Jackson Missing For Several Days, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Keyoni Jackson, 16, of Boonton
Keyoni Jackson, 16, of Boonton

Seen her? A search has been launched for a 16-year-old Morris County girl authorities say has been missing for several days.

Keyoni Jackson, of Plane Street in Boonton, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 15, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Jackson stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes, short black hair, and a nose and lip rip, authorities said.

She is also known to have connections to Morristown.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Town of Boonton Police Department at 973-402-9317 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.  Anonymous tips can be made with the Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

