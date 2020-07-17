Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: WATCH: Harrowing Video Shows Shark Attacking Dolphin At Popular Jersey Shore Beach
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Officers Rescue Sweating, Crying Kids From Sweltering Car As Dad Shops

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Wegmans in Hanover (34 Sylvan Way)
Wegmans in Hanover (34 Sylvan Way) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Charges are pending against a Morris County dad who left his two children -- one of who is developmentally disabled -- in a sweltering car for more than 45 minutes while he shopped, authorities said.

A 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy who has delays were found profusely sweating and crying locked inside a car at Wegmans on Sylvan Way around 6:30 p.m. July 5, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees as the officers -- responding on a tip -- broke into the car and gave the kids water, Roddy said.

Officers brought the kids into their patrol cars as store employees made announcements seeking their father. 

After 20 minutes, Paul Michael, 34, of Lake Hiawatha, came outside, authorities told Daily Voice. Surveillance footage showed he'd been inside shopping for more than 45 minutes, according to Roddy.

The children were turned over to their mother.

Charges against Michael were pending, as the case was initially being handled by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, but later turned over to local authorities, police told Daily Voice.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.