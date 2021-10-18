Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed In Route 80 Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Morris County motorcyclist was ejected and killed in a crash on Route 80 over the weekend, state police said.

Franklin Johnson, 43, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound in Montville Township when he veered off the left side of the highway, hit a guardrail and was thrown from the bike near milepost 47.8 just before 3:40 a.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

Johnson, of Flanders, was pronounced dead at the scene, Peele said.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.