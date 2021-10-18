Morris County Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed In Route 80 Crash

A Morris County motorcyclist was ejected and killed in a crash on Route 80 over the weekend, state police said.

Franklin Johnson, 43, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound in Montville Township when he veered off the left side of the highway, hit a guardrail and was thrown from the bike near milepost 47.8 just before 3:40 a.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

Johnson, of Flanders, was pronounced dead at the scene, Peele said.

The crash remains under investigation.

