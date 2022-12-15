Morris County Man Learns His Fate For Killing Mom, Burning Down Home

A 43-year-old Morris County man who killed his mother and burned down their shared home has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities announced Thursday.

Anthony Citro was found with blood on his clothes as police responded to a fire at his home at 37 Chestnut Hill Dr. E. in Denville just before 7:25 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, DailyVoice previously reported.

The remains of Citro’s 68-year-old mother, Eileen, were found by crews dousing the blaze. Her manner of death was determined to be sharp force injuries.

Citro was initially charged on a warrant-complaint with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree aggravated arson.

He pled guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in state prison, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release. The sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA), meaning Citro must serve at least 85 percent before parole eligibility.

Assisting agencies include the Denville Volunteer Fire Department, the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Morris County Department of Law and Public Safety, the Denville Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson/Environmental Crimes, Major Crimes and High Tech Crimes units.

