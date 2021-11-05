Morris County Man, 29, Caused Fire At Vacant Historic Shop On Route 206, Prosecutor Says

A Morris County man accused of causing a fire at a historic shop early Sunday morning has been charged, authorities said.

Anthony Rondan, 29, tossed a lit cigarette while inside Ye Olde Mill Shoppe on Route 206 in Flanders, causing the blaze shortly before 4:45 a.m., Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release Tuesday with Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker and Mount Olive Police Department Chief Stephen Beecher.

Just before 5am members were alerted to the building on the corner of Flanders Netcong and Route 206 for the smoke... Posted by Flanders Fire Co. #1 and Rescue Squad on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Rondan, of Budd Lake, was charged with fourth-degree failure to report a dangerous fire and criminal trespass, a disorderly persons offense, Carroll said.

Rondan was previously arrested in March following an incident on Route 46 involving brass knuckles and methamphetamine possession, Mount Olive Police said.

Rondan was charged on a summons, released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court.

Assisting agencies include the Mount Olive Fire Marshal, Mount Olive Police Department, Morris County Sheriff Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit.

