Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: SWAT STANDOFF: Elmwood Park Man Charged With Threats, Weapons, Obstruction
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Man, 29, Caused Fire At Vacant Historic Shop On Route 206, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
May 9 Fire at Ye Olde Mill Shoppe on Route 206 in Flanders
May 9 Fire at Ye Olde Mill Shoppe on Route 206 in Flanders Photo Credit: Flanders Fire Co. #1 and Rescue Squad via Facebook

A Morris County man accused of causing a fire at a historic shop early Sunday morning has been charged, authorities said.

Anthony Rondan, 29, tossed a lit cigarette while inside Ye Olde Mill Shoppe on Route 206 in Flanders, causing the blaze shortly before 4:45 a.m., Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release Tuesday with Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker and Mount Olive Police Department Chief Stephen Beecher.

Rondan, of Budd Lake, was charged with fourth-degree failure to report a dangerous fire and criminal trespass, a disorderly persons offense, Carroll said.

Rondan was previously arrested in March following an incident on Route 46 involving brass knuckles and methamphetamine possession, Mount Olive Police said.

Rondan was charged on a summons, released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court.

Assisting agencies include the Mount Olive Fire Marshal, Mount Olive Police Department, Morris County Sheriff Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.