Morris County Construction Worker Airlifted After 20-Foot Fall From Roof

Valerie Musson
A 28-year-old worker was airlifted with serious injuries Wednesday evening after falling approximately 20 feet from the roof of a Long Valley home onto a deck below. Photo Credit: Long Valley First Aid Squad via Facebook

The man fell from the roof of the Waldon Road home around 5:30 p.m. and landed on a deck underneath, Washington Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told Daily Voice.

Long Valley First Aid Squad arrived and stabilized the worker before he was flown via NorthStar to Morristown Medical Center, authorities said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

