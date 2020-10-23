Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Morris County Authorities Nab ShopRite Masturbator, 68, Who Told Woman He Was Touching Himself

Valerie Musson
ShopRite on Route 46 in Rockaway Township
ShopRite on Route 46 in Rockaway Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Wharton man was charged with lewdness and harassment for telling a woman in a ShopRite parking lot he was masturbating, authorities said.

Jorge Rivera, 68, was driving a white Chevy Astro van through the Rockaway ShopRite parking lot when he approached the woman in early September, Rockaway Police Lt. Paul Reilly said.

Rivera looked at the woman and told her he was performing a lewd act on himself, which was unspecified by police.

Rivera was charged with harassment on Sept. 17 following an investigation.

A second similar incident occurred at the same location on Oct. 19, leading to additional charges for lewdness, police said.

Rivera was being held at Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing. Additional victims are asked to contact Detective Steve Hart at (973) 625-4000.

