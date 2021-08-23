Morris And Essex Line Rail Service Suspended Due To Down Tree

The Morris and Essex Line rail service was suspended Monday morning as a result of a downed tree, officials said.

The service was suspended in both directions between Dover and Madison as of 8:15 a.m., according to a post on the train line’s social media pages.

The suspension is the result of a downed tree in Morris Plains, the post says.

Morris and Essex Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Dover and Madison due to overhead power issues resulting from a downed tree near Morris Plains. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus. — Morris & Essex Line (@NJTRANSIT_ME) August 23, 2021

Meanwhile, NJ Transit and private carrier buses are cross-honoring rail passes and tickets.

