Mom Found Burned Dead In Vacant Lot ID'd As NJ Woman — Now Police Hope To Find Her Daughter

Known for 30 years as the "Girl with the Scorpion Tattoo," the unidentified victim found brutally murdered on Staten Island has been identified as a New Jersey woman — with a daughter whom authorities are hoping to find.

Christine Belusko of Clifton was handcuffed, strangled, beaten and burned in a Staten Island lot, the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office said. In the weeks leading up to her killing, she had been staying at a Mount Airy Lodge near Mount Pocono, PA, authorities said.

Now, investigators hope to find Belusko's daughter, Christa Nicole, who would have been two years old at the time of her mom's September 1991 murder. Born in Paterson, Christa would now be 33.

Belusko had worked in a clothing store called The Rainbow Shop. The dress she was found wearing at the time of her death was from that line of clothing, said District Attorney Michael E. McMahon, who is working with the NYPD and FBI on the open case.

In June 2021, Belusko's brother was informed of his sister’s death and investigators learned she had a daughter, McMahon said.

Investigators shared photos of Belusko as well as an age progression photo of Christa Nicole that was created by the FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators believe the killer was someone who knew Belusko and that the crime did not seem random. There's no indication this was a serial killer, McMahon said.

James Essig, chief of NYPD detectives, called it "a relentless pursuit to get justice. . . .We will not give up until that killer is brought to justice."

Anyone with information on the cold case — including Belusko’s killer or her daughter — is urged to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

