Missing Person’s Search Underway At Morris County Reservoir

Police and fire crews in Morris County were searching for a missing person near the Clyde Potts Reservoir overnight Thursday, authorities said.

The Brookside Engine Company, Mendham Township Police and a state police helicopter were searching near the reservoir around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the fire department confirmed on Facebook.

The township police department located a shoe in the water during the search, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Mendham Township Police Chief Ross Johnson did not release details citing the active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

