A man was struck by a car in Morris County late Thursday morning, police said.

A vehicle traveling west on Hanover Avenue in Morris Plains hit the man near Speedwell Avenue around 11:30 a.m., Police Chief Michael M. Koroski told DailyVoice.com.

The man was conscious and alert as officers arrived and was reporting minor injuries, Koroski said.

The accident remained under investigation.

