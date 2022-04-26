Man Struck By Car In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

A man was struck by a car in Morris County Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.

The man was hit near 315 Rt. 15 in Wharton shortly before 11:40 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google Maps as the location of Costco gas station.

An ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate the victim, the initial report said.

Wharton Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.