Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Man Pees On Morris County Municipal Building Moments After Release For Same Charge

Valerie Musson
Hanover Municipal Building
Hanover Municipal Building Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 23-year-old Irvington man urinated on the Hanover municipal building after being released from police custody for the exact same charge, authorities said.

Jason Jackson was released from custody following a public urination charge on August 15, Hanover police said in a release.

Moments after exiting the building, Jackson was seen urinating on the brick wall located directly in front of the department, authorities said.

A man also named Jason Jackson was accused of pulling a handgun on a coworker during a dispute, and was later found with ecstasy, authorities said. Police could not immediately confirm if it was the same man who was charged for the crimes.

Jackson was issued a second township ordinance and again released pending a court appearance.

