Major Search Launched For Nursing Home Resident Who Walked Out, Police In Morris County Say

A massive search is under way for a man who walked out of a Morris County nursing home on Friday night, authorities said.

John Eschenbach walked away from the Care One facility located at 100 Mazdabrook Road in Parsippany and had not been found as of Saturday morning, police said.

John suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

He is described as a having black hair, a grey mustache, thin build and approximately 5'5 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve T-shirt with a green horizontal stripe across the middle, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He was not wearing a jacket or any headwear. He had no money, credit cards, or access to a vehicle.

Anyone with surveillance cameras or video doorbells is asked to review review footage for any activations from around 8 p.m. Friday

If seen, please contact 973-263-4300 extension 0 or call 911 immediately.

