Luxury Car Owner's Son Helps Track Down Newark Thieves Before Morris County Crash

A trio of Jaguar thieves from Newark were tracked down by the owner’s son and state troopers before crashing on a Morris County highway exit ramp, authorities said.

The luxury vehicle was stolen from in front of a home on Ripplewood Drive in Jefferson around 10:30 Tuesday night, NJ.com reports.

The son was following the three thieves in his own vehicle, when a New Jersey state trooper on patrol near Route 80 in Denville joined the pursuit as the car sped by, according to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and State and Jefferson Police.

The trooper was informed that the car was stolen minutes earlier, and initiated a motor vehicle stop using his lights and sirens, the report says. But the driver of the Jaguar refused to stop, and later crashed on Exit 1 near Route 280 in Parsippany, NJ.com says.

The driver and two passengers jumped out of the car and attempted to escape, but were taken into custody moments after a State Police helicopter and K9 officer Ollie converged on the scene, authorities said.

The two men — a 27-year-old driver and a 22-year-old — were charged with eluding, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property. The driver was issued several additional motor vehicle summonses, and both men were sent to Morris County Jail.

The 22-year-old woman involved in the chase was released after she was charged with hindering.

Additional charges are pending, according to State Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.