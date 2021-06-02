LAWSUIT: NJSP Trooper Beat Up Morris County Woman, Filed False Charges After Route 206 Crash

A Morris County woman who crashed into a utility pole on Route 206 was later beat up by a state trooper and hit with false charges, a new lawsuit alleges.

Jeanine Toscano of Netcong says she was permanently injured when Trooper Daniel J. McCarthy pushed her “head-first into his patrol car and then onto the ground” after responding to her crash scene in Andover Township on Sept. 15, 2019, NJ.com reports citing court records.

As two other officers looked on but neglected to intervene, Toscano, 37, was then needlessly arrested and hit with several false charges including harassment for allegedly tossing a bodily fluid at an officer, the report says.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

