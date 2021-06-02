Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

LAWSUIT: NJSP Trooper Beat Up Morris County Woman, Filed False Charges After Route 206 Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Morris County woman who crashed into a utility pole on Route 206 was later beat up by a state trooper and hit with false charges, a new lawsuit alleges.

Jeanine Toscano of Netcong says she was permanently injured when Trooper Daniel J. McCarthy pushed her “head-first into his patrol car and then onto the ground” after responding to her crash scene in Andover Township on Sept. 15, 2019, NJ.com reports citing court records.

As two other officers looked on but neglected to intervene, Toscano, 37, was then needlessly arrested and hit with several false charges including harassment for allegedly tossing a bodily fluid at an officer, the report says.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.