Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Practicing Dentistry Without License, NJ Resident Charged With Aggravated Assault: Report
KNOW THEM? Suspicious Vehicle Damages Property, Speeds Away In Morris County Accident

Valerie Musson
Authorities are seeking clues after a suspicious vehicle with three occupants damaged property and sped away during an accident in Morris County.
The suspect vehicle — a silver/gray Volvo — made a left turn on Harwich Road from Fieldstone Drive in Morris Township just after 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, police said.

The car swerved and damaged property while turning as a result of the wet road, according to police.

Three occupants then exited the vehicle and checked it for damage before re-entering and driving away, continuing down Harwich Road.

A black BMW in the area may also be associated with the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morris Township Police at 973-326-4780.

