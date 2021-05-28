Contact Us
KNOW THEM? Police Seek ID For Morris County Vehicle Theft Suspect

Valerie Musson
Police in Morris County are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a recent motor vehicle theft.
Police in Morris County are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a recent motor vehicle theft. Photo Credit: Morristown Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Police in Morris County are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a recent motor vehicle theft.

The suspect — pictured above — is wanted for questioning in connection to the theft, which occurred near Lake and Ketch Roads in Morris Township on Wednesday, according to the Morristown Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact MTPD Detective Dombrowski at 973-326-7486.

