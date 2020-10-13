KNOW HER? Surveillance Tapes Show Woman Stealing Pro-Police Signs In Morris County

Police are on the lookout for a woman who was captured on surveillance tapes stealing pro-police signs from several Denville front yards over the weekend.

A white woman exited the vehicle pictured above before stealing the signs during the weekend of Oct. 9, Denville Police said on Facebook.

“The only signs that were stolen were signs that had a message regarding supporting the police,” they said.

Additional video footage of the thefts can be seen here.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Det. Scott Tobin at 973-627-4900 ext. 350.

