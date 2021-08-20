KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Info On Morristown Homicide

Police in Morristown are seeking information after a man was fatally shot before dawn Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of 28 Clyde Potts Dr. and found the man with multiple fatal gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Friday in a joint release with other county officials.

An autopsy showed the man’s manner of death to be homicide, Carroll said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Meanwhile, police have identified a person of interest and continue to seek information.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Police Department at 973-292-6737 or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255.

Assisting agencies include the Morristown Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the New Jersey State Police, Oklahoma State Police and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

