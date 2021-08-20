Contact Us
KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Info On Morristown Homicide

Valerie Musson
28 Clyde Potts Dr. in Morristown
28 Clyde Potts Dr. in Morristown

Police in Morristown are seeking information after a man was fatally shot before dawn Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of 28 Clyde Potts Dr. and found the man with multiple fatal gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Friday in a joint release with other county officials.

An autopsy showed the man’s manner of death to be homicide, Carroll said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Meanwhile, police have identified a person of interest and continue to seek information.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Police Department at 973-292-6737 or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255.

Assisting agencies include the Morristown Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the New Jersey State Police, Oklahoma State Police and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

