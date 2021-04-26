KNOW ANYTHING? Police Probe Pair Of Morris County Car Burglaries

Police in Morris County are seeking clues after a pair of cars were burglarized over the weekend.

Side windows were shattered and a purse stolen from two vehicles at the Denville Commons Shopping Center around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker told Daily Voice.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, Tucker said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Denville Police Department.

