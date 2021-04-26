Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW ANYTHING? Police Probe Pair Of Morris County Car Burglaries

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Denville Commons Shopping Center
Denville Commons Shopping Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Morris County are seeking clues after a pair of cars were burglarized over the weekend.

Side windows were shattered and a purse stolen from two vehicles at the Denville Commons Shopping Center around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker told Daily Voice.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, Tucker said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Denville Police Department.

