Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

KNOW ANYTHING? Police Probe Morris County Home Break-In

Valerie Musson
South Belair Avenue in Cedar Knolls
South Belair Avenue in Cedar Knolls Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Morris County are investigating a home break-in that occurred earlier this month.

A residence on South Belair Avenue in Cedar Knolls was burglarized the night of Oct. 9, Hanover Police said in a release Thursday.

The homeowner — who was away at the time — was alerted by his home security system and contacted police, who responded to the home and saw that a window had been broken, the department said.

The burglar rummaged through the home, though it is not clear what exactly was taken, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Police.

