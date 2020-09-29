KNOW ANYTHING? Man Who Tried Breaking Into Florham Park Apartment, Lead Police Pursuit Sought

Police continue to search for a man who they say evaded officers after attempting to break in to a Florham Park apartment through an unlocked door early Monday morning.

A resident of Sterling Drive in the Riverbend Complex along Passaic Avenue reported hearing noises outside their apartment around 4:10 a.m. Monday, Florham Park Police said.

The resident then saw a man attempt to enter through an unlocked sliding glass door off the balcony, authorities said.

Upon seeing the resident, the man ran off, prompting a police search in the area with surrounding departments.

The man was quickly located in a nearby wooded area but ran away despite officers' demands to stop, authorities said.

The man — who police say was tall and wearing a hooded sweatshirt during the incident — continued to evade officers and remains at large.

“This incident is outside the norm for our community and we are working diligently to capture and hold responsible the suspect who attempted to commit this crime,” said Chief Joseph Orlando.

“All residents are reminded of the importance of keeping all doors and windows locked, for both cars and homes, as well as reporting all suspicious activity to the police immediately, as we rely upon our residents to be force multipliers in our proactive efforts to prevent crime within the Borough of Florham Park.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael Neilan at (973) 410-5411. Calls or tips can remain confidential.

