Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: IN COLD BLOOD: Killers Stalked Single Dad Gunned Down In Hackensack, Investigators Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Abused, Neglected Dogs Found Abandoned Near Mount Olive Park, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking information after two abused and neglected Shih Tzu dogs were found abandoned near Flanders park in Mount Olive.
Police are seeking information after two abused and neglected Shih Tzu dogs were found abandoned near Flanders park in Mount Olive. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Mount Olive Police)

Know anything? Police are seeking information after two abused and neglected Shih Tzu dogs were found abandoned near a Morris County park.

The dogs were found on Bartley Road near Flanders Park in Flanders sometime between Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, Mount Olive Police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Investigations Division at 973-691-0850 ext. 7203 or send an email to mopddetectives@mopd.org.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.