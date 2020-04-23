Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: NJ Professor Accused Of Attempted St. Patrick's Arson Dies In Bridge Leap
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jefferson Police Officer Revives Overdose Victim

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A man overdosing on suspected heroin was revived by emergency medical staff in Jefferson Township, authorities said.
A man overdosing on suspected heroin was revived by emergency medical staff in Jefferson Township, authorities said. Photo Credit: Jefferson Township Police via Facebook

A man overdosing on suspected heroin was revived by a quick-acting Jefferson Township police officer, authorities said.

Officer Christopher Smolt responded to reports of an unconscious man on a suspected heroin overdose on April 17, police said in a news release.

Smolt administered Narcan before a team of Milton First Aid Squad members continued treatment.

The victim was transported to St. Clare’s Denville and is expected to make a full recovery.

A hypodermic needle was recovered at the scene.

At the hospital, the victim was supplied with the Morris County resources related to peer recovery specialists.

All responders wore the proper personal protective equipment in response to COVID-19 prevention and protection.

"In these troubled times, if you are having substance abuse or mental health issues you are encouraged to research these links and reach out for the services that are all available to help you," Jefferson police said.

Visit MorrisCares.org if you or someone you know needs help.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.