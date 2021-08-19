Contact Us
Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Leaking Diesel, Refrigerant Backs Up Route 287 In Morristown

Valerie Musson
A jackknifed tractor-trailer leaking fluids closed several lanes of Route 287 northbound in Morristown before dawn Thursday, state police said.

The driver lost control of the trailer, which struck a bridge embankment and jackknifed near milepost 36.7 in Morristown shortly after 3 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The trailer was blocking several lanes and leaking diesel fuel and refrigerant following the crash, Curry said.

The driver suffered minor and non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which remains under investigation, authorities said.

The Morris County Hazmat team responded to the scene for cleanup of the leaking fluids.

