Traffic backed up along the northbound side of Route 287 in Parsippany-Troy Hills due to a jackknifed tractor trailer Tuesday morning.

The truck was blocking the highway just north of Exit 40, according to 511nj.org.

Three left lanes were currently closed, causing a five to 10 minute delay, .

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.