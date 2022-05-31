‘It Only Takes Seconds:’ 2 Cars Stolen Out Of Morris County In Broad Daylight, Police Say

See anything? Police are investigating after two cars were stolen out of Morris County in broad daylight.

The cars were taken from Crescent Road and the center business district in Florham Park on Tuesday, May 31, the police department and office of emergency management said.

A search was also underway for a third vehicle potentially stolen from the Summit Medical Group complex, police said.

The two vehicles confirmed stolen were left unlocked with the keys inside.

“Please lock your doors and take out your fobs,” said Florham Park Police. “It only takes seconds for a thief waiting for an opportunity to see one and take it.”

“These are bad people known for doing bad things. For many of them, stealing a car is the least of their criminal behavior. We need to remove their opportunities to victimize us here.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florham Park Police Department at (973) 377-2200.

