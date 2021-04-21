Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
High-Speed DWI Driver With Crack Cocaine Jailed On Active Morris County Warrant

QuickChek on Rt. 206 in Stanhope
QuickChek on Rt. 206 in Stanhope Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An out-of-state man was jailed on an active Morris County warrant after he was caught driving under the influence of crack cocaine, authorities said.

Mark T. Tucker of Carmel, IN, was acting erratically in the parking lot of QuickChek on Route 206 in Stanhope on April 11, township police said.

Tucker then sped out of the parking lot and onto the highway, where he was stopped and determined via field sobriety tests to be under the influence of crack cocaine, police said.

Tucker was subsequently found with the drug as well as paraphernalia, police said. He was taken to the police station and held at the Morris County Jail on an active arrest warrant.

Tucker was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, DWI, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and speeding.

