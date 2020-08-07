Hanover PD: Robe-Clad Man Without Mask Coughs, Sneezes On QuickChek Merchandise

A South Plainfield man was wearing nothing but a robe when he coughed and sneezed on items at a Hanover convenience store, authorities charged.

Raymond Bukowski, 55, was wearing a robe and attempting to use the self check-out register when police arrived at the QuickChek on Ridgedale Avenue June 20, Hanover police said in a release.

After questioning, Bukowski was arrested and charged with lewdness and disorderly conduct.

He was released pending a court appearance.

