Hanover Homes Targeted In Flurry Of Break-In Attempts, Suspect Nabbed After High-Speed Chase

A flurry of 911 calls helped police track down a driver who sped off after attempting to break into several locked homes throughout Morris County before dawn Wednesday.

The Hanover Township Police Department received a number of calls around 2:30 a.m. from separate victims of attempted home and vehicle break-ins, they said.

Officers arrived, saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene, and chased the suspect through several neighboring towns before making an arrest, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the suspect, whose ID was not released, was linked to attempted home burglaries in Birch Hill.

All of the homes targeted in the break-ins were locked, leading to the suspect attempting other entry methods, police added.

“This resulted in the residents hearing the actions of the suspect and immediately calling 911,” said Chief Michael D. Loock. “Please continue to lock the doors and windows of not only your homes, but also your vehicles.”

The incidents remained under investigation, police said. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to send an email to Sgt. John Schauder at jschauder@hanoverpolice.com or Sgt. Dominic Kaiser at dkaiser@hanoverpolice.com.

