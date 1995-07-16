Contact Us
Hackettstown Man, 43, Charged With Assault By Auto, DWI In Head-On Morris County Crash

Valerie Musson
A Hackettstown man has been charged with assault by auto in a head-on DWI crash in Morris County, police said.
A Hackettstown man has been charged with assault by auto in a head-on DWI crash in Morris County, police said. Photo Credit: Mendham Police

The 43-year-old man — whose name was not released — was intoxicated when he allegedly caused a head-on crash with injuries on Route 24 near the Ralston Firehouse on May 17, Mendham Township Police said.

The man was charged with assault by auto and DWI, police confirmed Thursday.

“Luckily, the injuries sustained in this collision were minor, but driving drunk or high is a danger, not only to yourself, but to all of us on the roads,” police said. “Please drive safe and sober!”

