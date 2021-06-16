Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: New Suits Detail Sex Abuse By North Jersey Teacher Who Had Trysts With Students
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Former Employee, 42, Calls In Bogus Bomb Threat At Morris County ShopRite

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite on Hanover Avenue
ShopRite on Hanover Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 42-year-old Morristown man was charged after allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat to his former workplace of ShopRite, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Hanover Avenue store May 26 after an employee received a call from a man who said, “there is a bomb in the store” and hung up, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said in a release Wednesday.

Another worker recognized the phone number and called the man back, recognizing his voice as that of Victor Simpson, a former employee, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation led to Simpson’s arrest with a charge for creating a false public alarm, police said.

Simpson was taken to Morris County Jail pending an appearance in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.