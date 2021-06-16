Former Employee, 42, Calls In Bogus Bomb Threat At Morris County ShopRite

A 42-year-old Morristown man was charged after allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat to his former workplace of ShopRite, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Hanover Avenue store May 26 after an employee received a call from a man who said, “there is a bomb in the store” and hung up, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said in a release Wednesday.

Another worker recognized the phone number and called the man back, recognizing his voice as that of Victor Simpson, a former employee, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation led to Simpson’s arrest with a charge for creating a false public alarm, police said.

Simpson was taken to Morris County Jail pending an appearance in court.

