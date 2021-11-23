First Responders Save Life Of Woman Found Unconscious In Madison Home

First responders worked together and acted fast to save the life of a woman found unconscious on the floor of a Madison home.

Madison police, fire and volunteer ambulance crews responding to a report of an unconscious woman found the 62-year-old passed out on the first floor of her Prospect Street home just after 12:35 p.m. Friday, borough officials said.

Madison Police Patrolman Matthew Mirabella, Madison Firefighters Brian Castano and Lt. Kyle Wickman, and MVAC members Jack Luts and Jim Wynn confirmed with the victim’s family that she had gone into cardiac arrest and quickly began performing CPR, authorities said.

Crews then applied an automated external defibrillator as Atlantic Health paramedics arrived to assist with the lifesaving efforts.

The woman soon started breathing on her own and was taken to Morristown Medical Center, where she is recovering, officials said.

“I am very proud of all of our highly trained Madison first responders who worked together as a team to ultimately save this resident,” said Acting Chief of Police John R. Miscia.

“A quick response and great teamwork made for a successful save,” added Madison Fire Department Chief Louie DeRosa.

