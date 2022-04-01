Contact Us
Breaking News: Ex-Amtrak Worker From NJ Admits Stealing, Selling Agency Equipment
Firefighter Hurt Battling 3-Alarm Strip Mall Blaze In Parsippany: Developing

Valerie Musson
A firefighter was hurt while battling a third-alarm strip blaze at Green Hill Plaza in Parsippany overnight Tuesday, developing reports say.
A firefighter was hurt while battling a third-alarm strip blaze at Green Hill Plaza in Parsippany overnight Tuesday, developing reports say. Photo Credit: Fairchild Fire Company via Facebook

A firefighter was hurt while battling a third-alarm strip mall blaze in Parsippany overnight Tuesday, developing reports say.

The fire broke out at Green Hill Plaza on Parsippany Road around 12:45 a.m., according to the Parsippany Police Department.

An advanced life support ambulance was called to the scene after part of the building collapsed and a firefighter was injured, initial and unconfirmed reports said.

Meanwhile, Parsippany Road was closed between Barnsboro Road and Allentown Road and was expected to remain closed until late morning, police said.

Assisting agencies include the Fairchild Fire Company, Florham Park Fire Department, Randolph Township Fire Department 4th Battalion Ironia and Cedar Knolls Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

