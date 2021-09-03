Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Firefighter Falls Through Floor While Dousing Morris County Residential Blaze

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Several fire crews responded at the scene. (Byram Township Fire Department)
Several fire crews responded at the scene. (Byram Township Fire Department) Photo Credit: Byram Township Fire Department via Facebook

A firefighter fell through the floor while dousing a stubborn house fire in Morris County Monday evening, authorities said.

The blaze broke out just after 6 p.m. at a home on Sandshore Road in Budd Lake, the Hackettstown Fire Department said.

Several surrounding fire companies responded to a mayday transmitted for a fireman who fell through the floor and into the basement, authorities said.

The mayday was later canceled after an attic ladder was passed down to the firefighter to help him escape safely, the department said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, authorities said.

The Schooley's Mountain Fire Department, Byram Fire Department and the Netcong Fire Department’s RIC Team also responded at the scene, authorities said.

“We are happy that this activation ended in a positive outcome and that everyone went home safe,” the Netcong Fire Company said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.