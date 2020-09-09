Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Teenager Pleads Guilty In Hit-Run Death Of Whippany Utility Worker, 51
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Essex Vehicle Thieves Sent To Prison For Chase, Crash With Police Car

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Morris County Courthouse
Morris County Courthouse Photo Credit: morriscountynj.gov

Plea bargains are sending a 20-year-old Orange man to state prison for a minimum of 3½ years and his 19-year-old Newark accomplice for at least a year and a half for a stolen vehicle pursuit that included a crash with a police car in Morris County.

Alakir Wardlaw of Orange was driving a stolen Dodge Durango and Wanya McHenry of Newark a stolen Toyota Highlander when Denville police chased them in June 2019, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

Wardlaw fled on foot with an underage boy after the Durango slammed into a police car, Knapp said.

Inside, police found a defaced handgun, the prosecutor said.

Police found the Highlander nearby and identified the driver as McHenry.

Wardlaw eventually pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge, as well as employing a juvenile in a crime, eluding, motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

In exchange, a Superior Court judge in Morristown sentenced Wardlaw to five years in state prison with 42 months of parole ineligibility. 

McHenry pleaded guilty to using a juvenile in a crime and receiving stolen property and was sentenced to four years in state prison, 18 months of which he must serve before he'll be eligible for parole.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.