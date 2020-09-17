Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Murphy: 'Extreme Knucklehead Behavior' By Young People Threatens NJ Reopening
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DWI Budd Lake Man, 42, Charged In Route 46 Hit-And-Run Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Route 46 in Mount Olive Township
Route 46 in Mount Olive Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Budd Lake man was under the influence when he left the scene of a crash on Route 46, authorities said.

Daniel F. Stroup, 42, crashed his silver Chevy pickup truck on Route 46 in Mount Olive Township just before 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 10 -- then drove away, Mount Olive police said.

A police sergeant saw the truck on Wolfe Road and followed it to a home on Highfield Court, police said.

During questioning, Stroup displayed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed field sobriety tests, authorities said.

Stroup was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, improper use of a driveway, failure to report an accident, failure to exhibit documents and driving while suspended.

He was released to a sober driver pending an appearance in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.