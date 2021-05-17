Drunk Route 206 Hit-Run Driver Nabbed Behind Wheel Of Sparking Car In Morris County, Police Say

A Morris County man was drunk when he fled the scene of a Route 206 crash in his damaged, sparking vehicle Sunday night, authorities said.

Mario Prisco Jr., 44, was stopped at Sunoco on Route 206 in Flanders just before 9:15 p.m. after a witness reported seeing him driving a sparking car with three wheels, Mount Olive police said.

Prisco, of Flanders, was determined to be intoxicated and subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation found that he had been involved in a prior accident on Route 206, police said.

Prisco was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving, failure to report a motor vehicle accident and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

He was released to a sober driver and is scheduled to appear in court.

No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

