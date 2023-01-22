Driver's Body Found In Wooded Area Hours After Car Fire In Morris County

Nearly eight hours after a car fire, the driver's body was found in a wooded area of Morris County, authorities said.

Crews responded to the commercial area of Ungerer Road in Lincoln Park around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 for reports of a car fire, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The fire was extinguished but sometime around 3 p.m., the male driver's body was found in a wooded area near Lynn Park, half a mile from the scene, police said.

The cause and manner of death are pending findings of the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office. There was no indication of suspicious criminal activity.

The park is where part of the ninth episode of Season 1 of "The Sopranos" was filmed, according to NorthJersey.com. Members of the Roxbury High School soccer team featured as extras.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation and is related to the investigation near Lynn Park," the MCPO said. "There is no threat to the community."

