Driver Seriously Hurt As Dump Truck Overturns In Morris County: PHOTOS

A dump truck driver was seriously hurt after the vehicle overturned in Morris County Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Long Valley Fire Company responded to the crash on Schooley’s Mountain Road just before 7:10 a.m., the department said.

The driver was extricated with help from the local first aid squad and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The Morris County Road Department worked to clear the road as other crews righted the truck.

The county HazMaz team was also called to the scene to assist with a hydraulic leak, LVFC said.

Crews were at the scene for just over four hours.

