Driver Rescued From Vehicle Teetering Over Edge Of Barrier Wall In Morris County [PHOTOS]

A driver was rescued from a vehicle that was teetering over the edge of a barrier wall in Morris County Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Morris County composting facility on W. Hanover Avenue just before 11:30 and found that the driver, though uninjured, was still inside, authorities said.

“We did not want to remove the victim until the vehicle was stabilized for fear of the weight shifting,” the department said.

The driver was able to step out safely with help from a veteran front end loader operator.

The Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit was dispatched but canceled after the victim was safely removed.

The vehicle and wall sustained only minor damages, the department said.

Call #256 9/14/21 11:29 - The MTVFD was requested to the Morris County Conservation Center for a vehicle that was... Posted by Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Office of Emergency Management and the County Fire Marshall.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.